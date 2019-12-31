Webb signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers on Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Webb suffered an injury with the Steelers in the preseason and was let go in mid-August, but he recovered and joined the practice squad in mid-November. The 2018 undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt has yet to make his NFL debut, but he's spent most of his first two post-collegiate seasons on Pittsburgh's practice squad.