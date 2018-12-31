Rams' Andrew Whitworth: Injury not serious
Whitworth knocked knees with another player Sunday, but he avoided serious injury, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
Whitworth was unable to return Sunday after suffering his knee injury but it appears he'll be back in action come playoff time. The Rams have a bye week upcoming which should give the tackle enough time to recover and be at full health for the Divisional Round.
