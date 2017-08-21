Harkey caught two of three targets for 18 yards during Saturday's preseason win over the Raiders.

Harkey ran with the second-term offense Saturday, but was still on the field for only 19 offensive snaps. With Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee the clear top two tight ends in the Rams' passing attack, Harkey looks like a long shot to garner fantasy value in most leagues this season. The 27-year-old will likely crack the roster and continue being utilized primarily as a blocker.