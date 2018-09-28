Rams' Cory Littleton: Continues to pile up tackles
Littleton recorded nine tackles (five solo) and two pass defenses during Thursday's 38-31 win over Minnesota.
The third-year linebacker has now put together solid fantasy showings in three of four games this season and is up to 35 tackles (24 solo), an interception and four pass defenses. Considering his lone stinker came against an inept Arizona offense that ran just 35 offensive plays in Week 2, Littleton deserves a pass for his underwhelming showing against the Cards. At this stage of the game, his numbers speak for themselves, and Littleton projects to remain a valuable asset in IDP settings until proven otherwise.
