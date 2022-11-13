site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rams-greg-gaines-wont-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Rams' Greg Gaines: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gaines (elbow) is inactive Sunday against the Cardinals.
Gaines was doubtful coming into the day, so his inactive status does not come as a surprise. With him unable to play, Jonah Williams and Bobby Brown should see an uptick in snaps against Arizona.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read