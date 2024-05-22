Whittington (hamstring) was spotted working out during Rams' OTAs on Tuesday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Whittington had been nursing a hamstring injury since early March, but it now seems as if he's been able to move past the issue. The 2024 sixth-round pick had an injury-riddled career at Texas, but he was still able to record 1,757 receiving yards and five touchdowns throughout his five years in college. Now that Whittington is healthy, he can compete for a depth spot in the Rams' wide receiver room this offseason.