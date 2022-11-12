Rochell (concussion) is questionable to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Rochell was listed as a DNP during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness, but he was able to participate in a limited fashion Friday. However, the 6-foot-2 cornerback also landed in concussion protocol Friday, though it's unclear when or how this issue first arose. Rochell recorded three tackles while almost exclusively playing on special teams over the first eight games of the season, and he'll have just one more day to clear protocol ahead of Sunday's contest against Arizona.