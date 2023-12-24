Rochell (neck) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

The third-year cornerback out of Central Arkansas was a late addition to Green Bay's injury report, popping up as a limited participant in Friday's practice due to a neck issue. It now seems as if Rochell needs more time to nurse his neck injury, and he'll look to return to the field in Week 17 against the Vikings.