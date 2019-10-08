Rams' Samson Ebukam: Slated to fill in for Matthews
Ebukam will start in place of Clay Matthews (jaw) in Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Cameron DaSilva or USA Today reports.
Ebukam still needs to prove himself in a starting role or else he'll be replaced by either Natrez Patrick or Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. Ebukam's the older of the three, however, and he's recorded at least a 49-percent snap share in each game so far. He hasn't shown he can dominate the pass rush like Matthews, though, and that will likely be the determining factor of whether he sticks in the starting role.
