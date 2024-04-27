The Ravens selected Isaac in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 93rd overall.

The Ravens went back to Happy Valley to address its pass rush, nabbing Isaac out of Penn State after spending a first-round pick on Odafe Oweh in 2021. Isaac suffered a torn Achilles in 2021 but came back strong the following season, playing all 13 games. Isaac truly made a name for himself in 2023 as a fifth-year senior with 7.5 sacks and 16 total tackles for loss. He's lean for an edge at 247 pounds, but he's also explosive with 4.7 speed. As it stands, he'll be part of a deep edge rotation in Baltimore that features Oweh, Kyle Van Noy, and David Ojabo.