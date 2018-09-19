Collins missed Wednesday's practice while recovering from an illness, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

This explains why Collins was absent Wednesday after appearing to make it through last week's game without incident. An illness is preferable to an injury, but there might still be cause for concern if he isn't back at practice by the end of the week. Collins and Javorius Allen have been working in a timeshare, getting 20 touches apiece through the first two games of the season. There's still hope for an uptick in volume, considering Collins was limited by a blowout Week 1 and then a comeback effort Week 2. He'll face a tough Denver defense if he's ready by Sunday.

