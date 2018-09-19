Ravens' Alex Collins: Dealing with illness
Collins missed Wednesday's practice while recovering from an illness, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
This explains why Collins was absent Wednesday after appearing to make it through last week's game without incident. An illness is preferable to an injury, but there might still be cause for concern if he isn't back at practice by the end of the week. Collins and Javorius Allen have been working in a timeshare, getting 20 touches apiece through the first two games of the season. There's still hope for an uptick in volume, considering Collins was limited by a blowout Week 1 and then a comeback effort Week 2. He'll face a tough Denver defense if he's ready by Sunday.
More News
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Missing practice with undisclosed injury•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Thrives in passing game during loss•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Unlikely to be impacted by Dixon injury•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Scores in win•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Barely plays in preseason•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: No go for Hall of Fame Game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Tevin Coleman, Chris Thompson set to keep rolling as Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the running...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, top values
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg presents his start and sit calls for Week 3 of the NFL season.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.