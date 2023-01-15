The Ravens elevated Isabella (thigh) from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's wild-card game at Cincinnati, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

This marks Isabella's third (and final) elevation of the 2022 season, and first since injuring his thigh Week 17 versus the Steelers. Considering he's back on the active roster, the health concern is behind him, and with Tylan Wallace (hamstring) hitting IR on Saturday, Isabella could be more utilized on offense this weekend than he was previously with Demarcus Robinson, Sammy Watkins, James Proche and fellow practice-squad call-up Binjimen Victor serving as Baltimore's other healthy wide receivers.