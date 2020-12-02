site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Eric Tomlinson: Called up for Wednesday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
Tomlinson has been elevated from the practice squad for Wednesday's game against the Steelers.
Tomlinson will share tight end duties with fellow practice squad call-ups Luke Willson and Sean Culkin, as usual starting tight end Mark Andrews remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
