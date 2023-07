Tomlinson re-signed with the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Tomlinson was released by the Texans on May 18, but he'll now have another opportunity with the team, which had originally signed him two weeks earlier. The 31-year-old spent last season with Denver, where he appeared in all 17 games and recorded nine catches on 13 targets for 79 yards and two touchdowns.