The Ravens signed Baker on Friday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

Baker caught 75 passes for 1,089 yards and 14 touchdowns at Limestone in 2023 while also returning kicks and punts. If he can make a good first impression on Baltimore's coaching staff, he could have a puncher's chance at making the final roster, as Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor are essentially the team's only established entities at wideout.