Coach John Harbaugh said Friday he'd like the Ravens to re-sign Smith for the 2020 season, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Smith missed Weeks 2 through 7 with an MCL sprain and finished the season with 30 tackles (28 solo), one sack and one interception in nine games. The Ravens have a plethora of talent at cornerback with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, and Tavon Young (neck) all under contract for next season, but Smith -- who's spent all nine of his NFL seasons in Baltimore -- could still serve as a veteran presence in the secondary.