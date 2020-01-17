Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Return to Baltimore possible
Coach John Harbaugh said Friday he'd like the Ravens to re-sign Smith for the 2020 season, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Smith missed Weeks 2 through 7 with an MCL sprain and finished the season with 30 tackles (28 solo), one sack and one interception in nine games. The Ravens have a plethora of talent at cornerback with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, and Tavon Young (neck) all under contract for next season, but Smith -- who's spent all nine of his NFL seasons in Baltimore -- could still serve as a veteran presence in the secondary.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Updated Dynasty Top 150
Heath Cummings releases his updated overall Dynasty rankings with Christian McCaffrey firmly...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC South.
-
Dynasty TE rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill...
-
Dynasty WR rankings update
Heath Cummings says receivers approaching 30 should probably be passed over or traded away.