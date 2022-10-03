site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jimmy Smith: Retires from NFL
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 3, 2022
at
10:42 am ET
•
1 min read
Smith announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.
Smith is set to retire after spending all 11 years of his career with the Ravens. The cornerback compiled 374 tackles including three sacks, while also intercepting 14 passes and deflecting 74 balls over 128 games.
