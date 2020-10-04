site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' L.J. Fort: Active Week 4
RotoWire Staff
Oct 4, 2020
Fort (thigh) is active Week 4 against Washington.
Fort was limited in practice all week, but it looks as if he'll suit up for his regular role at inside linebacker. He recorded five tackles in 43 defensive snaps a week ago, while also logging 20 snaps in a special-teams role.
