Moore is expected to be ready for the 2024 season after suffering a torn Achilles last July, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Moore missed the entirety of the 2023 campaign while recovering from this injury, which he sustained while training away from the team last offseason. The 31-year-old long snapper appeared in all 34 regular-season games for the Ravens from 2021 to 2022. Moore should have an inside track on the starting job ahead of undrafted free agent Randen Planter.