The Ravens selected Rosengarten in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 62nd overall.

Rosengarten (6-foot-5, 308 pounds) was a standout two-year starter at right tackle for Washington, but his relatively short arms (33 and 1/2 inches) might make it a little easier for his game to translate at guard. If Rosengarten manages to stick at tackle it would probably be owed to his rare athleticism -- Rosengarten's 4.92-second 40-yard dash was about as good as you'll find in an offensive tackle. Indeed, even with first-round pick and fellow Washington lineman Troy Fautanu dominating at left tackle, it must be noted that since Michael Penix is left-handed, it means Rosengarten actually played the blindside tackle spot for Washington; therefore, he has faced responsibilities comparable to playing left tackle for a right-handed quarterback.