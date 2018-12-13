Doctson (concussion) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Doctson's inability to log any reps during the Redskins' first two practices of Week 15 suggests he still has multiple steps to clear in the NFL's five-phase concussion protocol. With Washington's Week 15 matchup against the Jaguars just three days away, Doctson doesn't seem to be trending toward suiting up, though the Redskins may not make an official call on his status until gameday. In the event Doctson is sidelined, Maurice Harris and Michael Floyd would likely be featured alongside Jamison Crowder (ankle) in most of Washington's three-receiver formations.

