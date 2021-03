Doctson plans to play in 2021 after opting out last season, Manish Mehta, formerly of the New York Daily News, reports.

Doctson will carry a cap hit of $985,000 in 2021. Washington's 2016 first-round pick hasn't lived up his lofty draft day billing thus far, and he's no guarantee to make the roster in New York, especially if the year off has further eroded Doctson's skills.