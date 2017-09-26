Redskins' Josh Doctson: Snags 52-yard TD on SNF
Doctson caught one of two targets for 52 yards and a touchdown during the Redskins' 27-10 victory over the Raiders on Sunday.
Doctson flashed his big-play upside Sunday night by leaping over Raiders CB David Amerson for a 52-yard scoring strike in the third quarter that essentially sealed the game for Washington. His usage wasn't enough to warrant immediate fantasy consideration, but the former first-rounder nonetheless reinserted himself into the conversation as someone to either stash away or keep an eye on down the road.
