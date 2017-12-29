Redskins' Kyle Kalis: Questionable for Week 17
Kalis is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants with ankle and back injuries.
Kalis was a limited participant in practice this week and the severity of the injuries remains unclear. The 24-year-old's status for the season finale is likely to be determined on game-day.
