Kalis (concussion) received an injury settlement after being waived by Cleveland on Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

A season ago, Kalis appeared in just three games with the Browns, so suffice to say, he wasn't expected to play a very meaningful role for Cleveland in 2019. Assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers, the 25-year-old center will be free to sign with any team once he receives a clean bill of health.