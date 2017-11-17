Dunbar did not practice Friday due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Dunbar was a late add to the injury report after he was held out of Friday's practice, and there is no report on the exact severity of the illness. With two days to rest and recover, it seems likely that Dunbar will be active Sunday, but it's still a situation worth monitoring.

