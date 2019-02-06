Davis (knee/leg) believes he is seven months away from a full recovery and doesn't expect to be ready for training camp, Jake Kring-Schreifels of redskins.com reports.

The 2017 sixth-round pick suffered a devastating injury Aug. 11, with a broken right tibia accompanied by tears to the ACL, PCL and LCL in his knee. He was unable to walk without crutches until two months after the incident and will now require a long period of time to rebuild strength in the injured leg. Davis hopes to contribute at some point in 2019, but it may be more realistic for him to compete for a roster spot in 2020. He only has one NFL appearance to his name, having spent most of 2017 on the practice squad and all of 2018 on injured reserve.