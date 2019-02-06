Redskins' Robert Davis: Won't be ready for camp
Davis (knee/leg) believes he is seven months away from a full recovery and doesn't expect to be ready for training camp, Jake Kring-Schreifels of redskins.com reports.
The 2017 sixth-round pick suffered a devastating injury Aug. 11, with a broken right tibia accompanied by tears to the ACL, PCL and LCL in his knee. He was unable to walk without crutches until two months after the incident and will now require a long period of time to rebuild strength in the injured leg. Davis hopes to contribute at some point in 2019, but it may be more realistic for him to compete for a roster spot in 2020. He only has one NFL appearance to his name, having spent most of 2017 on the practice squad and all of 2018 on injured reserve.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...