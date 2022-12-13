site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Robert Foster: Joins Colts' practice squad
Indianapolis signed Foster to the practice squad Tuesday.
Foster hasn't made a regular-season appearance since 2020, when he suited up for four games with Washington. He spent time earlier this season on the Giants' practice squad.
