Play

Carr (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Carr will watch from the sidelines for a second consecutive game. Despite averaging 32 offensive snaps over six games, Carr has only been targeted four times, hauling in one pass for nine yards. The Saints will roll out four healthy wideouts, and Krishawn Hogan will work as the No. 4 option.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories