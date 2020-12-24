Carr was elevated to the Saints' active roster Thursday, Larry Holder of The Athletic reports.
Given his activation for New Orleans' Christmas Day matchup against the Vikings, Carr stands to contribute his fifth game appearance of 2020 during Week 16. The 26-year-old has hardly produced as a pass catcher in his previous outings, reeling in two passes for 16 yards on a total of 49 offensive snaps. Even still, Carr provides familiar depth to the wide receiving corps and special-teams unit for an important in-conference game.