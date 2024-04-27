The Saints selected Means in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 170th overall.

Means took a while to settle into a program during his collegiate career, but things came together in his final two seasons of eligibility with Pitt. He turned in 41 receptions for 721 yards and six touchdowns in his senior season, though that production came when he was 22 years old. Means is a lengthy receiver (86th percentile wingspan) with plenty of size (212 pounds), making him an interesting player in contested catch situations by the goal line. He also lands in a decent situation, as the Saints lack reliable pass catchers behind Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.