Clark (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Clark was carted off the field with an air cast on his lower right leg in Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, and he appeared to rolled up on in a pile. The 33-year-old started 13 games for the Panthers last season and signed with the Saints earlier in August, but he'll now miss the 2019 season.