Saints' Chris Clark: Lands on IR
Clark (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Clark was carted off the field with an air cast on his lower right leg in Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, and he appeared to rolled up on in a pile. The 33-year-old started 13 games for the Panthers last season and signed with the Saints earlier in August, but he'll now miss the 2019 season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
RB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Chris Carson and Austin Ekeler have improved their status since his last...
-
TE Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Hunter Henry and Darren Waller have improved their status since his last...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...
-
How to watch Fantasy Football Telethon
Everything you need to know about this exclusive event, how you can be involved, and everything...