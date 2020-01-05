Play

Clark exited Saturday's game against the Bills to be evaluated for a concussion.

If placed in the concussion protocol, he'll need to be fully cleared by an independent doctor in order to play in the divisional game next weekend. Rockerick Johnson would likely be the next man up at right tackle for Houston.

