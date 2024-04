Kibodi signed a contract with the Saints as an undrafted free agent Sunday.

Kibodi spent his first three college seasons at Texas A&M but played for Louisiana over the past two campaigns. He rushed 129 times for 729 yards and seven touchdowns while logging nine receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown last year. While Kibodi wasn't selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, he'll compete for a roster spot with New Orleans during the offseason.