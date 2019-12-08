Saints' Jared Cook: Sustains concussion Sunday
Cook suffered a concussion during Sunday's contest against the 49ers, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.
On his second touchdown catch of the first quarter, Cook took a hit to the head from San Francisco cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. Cook made a brief visit to the sideline tent and then went to the locker room, after which the concussion was confirmed. While Cook will be subject to the protocol for head injuries in order to be cleared for game action, the Saints are down to one TE (Josh Hill) on the 53-man roster.
