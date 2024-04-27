The Saints selected Rattler in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 150th overall.

Rattler entered college as an elite prospect with Oklahoma but was displaced as the starter after 15 games by Caleb Williams. Rattler finished out his collegiate career with South Carolina and rehabilitated his draft stock a bit in his final year by posting a 19:8 TD:INT with 3,186 passing yards. He's trended in the wrong direction since leaving high school and slipped even further than anticipated in the draft, though his landing spot should give him the chance to immediately claim the backup job behind Derek Carr.