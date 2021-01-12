The Titans cut Sloman from the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sloman was perfect for the Titans in the Week 17 win over the Texans, connecting on both field-goal attempts and all five extra-point tries. However, Stephen Gostkowski returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list for the postseason, bumping Sloman back to the practice squad. Before his stint in Tennessee, the rookie seventh-round pick out of Miami (Ohio) spent seven games with the Rams and connected on eight of 11 field-goal tries and 18 of 21 extra-point attempts. Sloman likely will latch on with another team before offseason programs start up.