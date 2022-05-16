site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Sam Sloman: Cut loose Monday
RotoWire Staff
Sloman was waived by the Steelers on Monday.
Sloman was let go and brought back to the Steelers' practice squad multiple times last season. In a corresponding move, undrafted free agent Nick Sciba was signed by Pittsburgh.
