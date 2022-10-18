site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Sam Sloman: Let go Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 18, 2022
5:55 pm ET
1 min read
Sloman was cut from the 49ers' practice squad Tuesday.
Sloman joined the team's practice squad last Tuesday, as Robbie Gould was dealing with a knee injury. With Gould now officially healthy, the team will use the practice squad roster spot on a more pressing need.
