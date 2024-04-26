The Seahawks selected Murphy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 16th overall.

The Seahawks had more pressing needs on the offensive line and passed up at least two premier prospects there (Troy Fautanu and Graham Barton) for the chance to take Murphy out of Texas, demonstrating a firm commitment to the Best Player Available approach. The Seahawks have trended toward more proper 3-4 looks in recent times after running something more like a lopsided 4-3 in the Legion of Boom days, so with Leonard Williams and Dre'Mont Jones an already costly duo at the end spots it would seem like Murphy would have to earn the nose tackle role or play off the bench in 2024. At 6-feet, 297 pounds Murphy is built like a gap-splitting tackle rather than the two-gap tasks that usually come with a nose tackle role. Despite the lack of clarity around his role, Murphy should make an impact for the Seahawks when he is on the field, wherever that might be. He was the best lineman on a strong Texas defense, and with a 4.87-second 40-yard dash Murphy should be able to make plays behind the line of scrimmage in the NFL.