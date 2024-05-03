Seattle signed Cordeiro to a contract Friday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Cordeiro spent the final two years of his collegiate career with San Jose State, totaling 6,024 passing yards and 43 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions during that span. He added 12 rushing touchdowns and 537 rushing yards during his tenure with the Spartans, though he averaged just 2.5 yards per run. Cordeiro is a bit undersized at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, and he is already 24 years old, but he has a big arm and could get a chance to make the Seahawks' practice squad as depth behind Geno Smith and Sam Howell.