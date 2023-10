Lewis (ankle) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against Cincinnati, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lewis is in jeopardy of missing his first game this season, as he didn't participate in practice all week after getting carted off the field with an ankle injury during Seattle's Week 4 win over New York. The 26-year-old will likely miss this coming Sunday's affair, which makes Ben Brown the next man up at left guard.