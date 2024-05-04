The Seahawks signed Hatten to a contract Friday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Hatten made a name for himself over his final two collegiate seasons with Idaho, averaging 88 catches for 1,218 yards and 12.5 touchdowns during that span. The 6-foot-2 wideout initially joined the Vandals as a tight end but switched to receiver during his first year. Hatten isn't particularly fast, but he has strong hands and rarely drops catchable passes. He'll look to add depth to Seattle's receiver room for the coming campaign.