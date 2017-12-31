Seahawks' Luke Willson: Ready to play Week 17
Willson (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Willson suffered a minor ankle sprain in Thursday's practice that prevented him from taking part in Friday's session. While Willson could be a tad hindered by the injury in Week 17, he's normally relegated to blocking duties anyway. He hasn't caught more than three passes or surpassed 30 receiving yards in a game since Week 3.
