Seahawks' Luke Willson: Ready to play Week 17

Willson (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Willson suffered a minor ankle sprain in Thursday's practice that prevented him from taking part in Friday's session. While Willson could be a tad hindered by the injury in Week 17, he's normally relegated to blocking duties anyway. He hasn't caught more than three passes or surpassed 30 receiving yards in a game since Week 3.

