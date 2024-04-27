The Seahawks selected Pritchett in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 136th overall.

Pete Carroll is no longer the coach in Seattle, but the Seahawks are still drafting Carroll-style corners. Pritchett (6-feet, 190 pounds) has a good Cover-3 profile as a boundary corner thanks to his height, speed (4.36-second 40) and reach (31 and 5/8-inch arms), and he looks like a potential steal for Seattle this late. Pritchett was a four-year starter (as a five year player) at Auburn and was a leading contributor on respectable pass defenses each of those four years.