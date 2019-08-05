Seahawks' Rasheem Green: Nursing elbow injury
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Green is managing a "sore elbow," John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Green doesn't appear on track to miss much time with his injury. When healthy, the second-year pro will resume working to secure a rotational role along Seattle's defensive line.
