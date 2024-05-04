Seattle signed Torrence to a contract Friday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

Torrence wasn't selected in the NFL Draft in late April but will get a shot to make his case for a roster or practice-squad spot after signing with the Seahawks. The 6-foot-3 defensive back played the final two seasons of college with Arizona State and totaled 37 tackles (including 2.0 sacks) along with an interception in 2023. Torrence allowed just 20 receptions in coverage last season, the lowest total among Pac-12 cornerbacks with at least 300 snaps played in coverage during the regular season.