The Seahawks signed Williams to a contract Friday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Williams was one of three UDFA running backs signed by Seattle on Friday. The tailback played the final three seasons of his college career with North Dakota State and rushed 125 times for 768 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 36 yards on seven receptions as a senior in 2023. Williams joins a Seahawks running back depth chart that is headed by Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh (thumb).