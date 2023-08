Redwine (hamstring) was released by Dallas on Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Redwine suffered a hamstring injury during the team's preseason finale against Seattle, but it seems as if he's had time to move past the issue. The 26-year-old has spent four years in the NFL, appearing in a total of 33 games for Cleveland, Miami and New York before signing with Dallas this offseason. He'll now be forced to look for a new home ahead of the coming season.