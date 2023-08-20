Redwine left Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks early with a hamstring injury. Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Redwine's injury details are unclear, so it's hard to say how much time he could miss. The veteran safety was working to earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster, so it'll be important for him to recover quickly and get back on the field.
